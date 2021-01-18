IND USA
Man arrested for threatening to spread video of live-in partner

A man has been arrested for posing as a journalist and threatening to spread a video of his live-in partner, if she refused to pay him 6 lakh
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 PM IST

A man has been arrested for posing as a journalist and threatening to spread a video of his live-in partner, if she refused to pay him 6 lakh.

The man has been identified as Rajiv Patel, alias Rajiv Parmar. He is in his late 30s and a resident of Magarpatta, Hadapsar.

While the woman is divorced, the man had said that the he was in the process of separating from his wife.

The two had met through a matrimonial site where he had claimed to be divorced. The two had entered into a relationship and decided to live together, according to police.

During their time together, the man shot videos of her and started asking for money for personal expenditure, according to her complaint. However, as she refused to lend him money, they broke up, according to the police.

The woman claimed she was not aware of the video, and when it was shot.

The man then demanded 6 lakh to not post the video on social media. The woman approached the police the next day and a case has been registered.

A case under Section 365 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(e) and 67(a) of Information Technology Act 2000 was registered at the Wakad police station. Police inspector (crime) Santosh Patil of Wakad police station is investigating the case.

