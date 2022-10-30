Home / Cities / Pune News / Man booked for creating fake social media account of woman

Man booked for creating fake social media account of woman

Published on Oct 30, 2022 11:54 PM IST

According to police, the victim is a 34-year-old woman from Chimbali in Khed tehsil of the Pune district. She came to know from her relative that someone allegedly created her fake social media account, and uploaded her obscene photographs and morphed audio clips on it

A case has been registered under Sections 354, 345 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the Alandi police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Alandi police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly creating a fake social media account of a woman. He also allegedly harassed the woman by uploading her morphed nude pictures on social media site, said police.

As per the police, the accused had also allegedly called and forced her to talk to him over the phone, but she refused to do that, so he allegedly created her fake social media account to malign her and her family’s image.

S Patil, police inspector at Alandi police station, said, “An unknown person was booked for creating a fake social media account of a woman and threatening her. As of now, we have registered a case and with the help of the technical team investigation is underway.’’

A case has been registered under Sections 354, 345 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the Alandi police station.

