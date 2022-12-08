Home / Cities / Pune News / Man booked for posting former girlfriend’s nude photos on social media

Man booked for posting former girlfriend’s nude photos on social media

Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:57 PM IST

The FIR stated that the youth was angry after the victim had filed a complaint with the police alleging harassment by him after their breakup

A case has been lodged under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections at the Kondhwa police station against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Kondhwa have booked a Shirur-based youth for posting nude photos of his estranged girlfriend on social media. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday.

The FIR stated that the youth had circulated nude photos of his former girlfriend on social media as he was angry after the victim had filed a complaint with the police alleging harassment by him after their breakup.

A case has been lodged under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections at the Kondhwa police station against the accused.

Earlier, she had lodged a molestation-related complaint against the accused at Market Yard Police station, police said.

“Following the complaint, the accused pressurised her to withdraw the FIR. Since she refused to budge, he circulated her nude photos to take revenge,” investigating officers said.

