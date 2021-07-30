Home / Cities / Pune News / Man booked in Pune for impersonating former corporator
Man booked in Pune for impersonating former corporator

Pune: The Kondhwa police have booked a person for using the name of a former corporator and his identity card for official work with the PMC
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:37 PM IST

Pune: The Kondhwa police have booked a person for using the name of a former corporator and his identity card for official work with the PMC. The 44-year-old former public representative has lodged an FIR with the Kondhwa police station under IPC Section 419 and Information Technology (IT) Act. The FIR stated that the accused called the PMC commissioner and told him to requisition a bed for a Covid patient. He used his name and photo identity and stole the personal details and impersonated him to obtain favours from the civic administration, the FIR stated. PSI Prabhakar Kapure, the investigating officer, said that an offence for impersonation has been lodged against the accused and investigation is on.

