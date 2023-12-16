close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Man cheated for 31 lakh on promise of high returns

Man cheated for 31 lakh on promise of high returns

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 16, 2023 10:36 PM IST

The incident took place between September and October this year and FIR was registered on December 15

The Sinhagad Police have booked Abbas Tahebhai Mithaiwala (54), a Thane resident, for allegedly cheating a 49-year-old man to the tune of 31 lakh. The incident took place between September and October this year and FIR was registered on December 15.

The victim then approached the police and an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 and 420. No arrest has been made so far, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The victim then approached the police and an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 and 420. No arrest has been made so far, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim has been identified as Antar Sakharam Ambre (49), a resident of DSK Vishwa in Dhayari.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the FIR, the accused convinced the victim to invest in a company named Abinfinta Trade & advisory Ptv Ltd, Singapore, where he managed to obtain 11 lakh from the accused and paid him 1.10 lakh as a five per cent return on the investment amount.

After winning his trust Mithaiwala asked the victim to invest 20 lakh promising a higher return but never paid him the money.

Later , when the victim insisted for a refund , the accused gave him a cheque of 60 lakh which bounced.

He also made a draft agreement promising to part with his wife’s property to the victim but in actuality did execute the draft agreement legally.

The victim then approached the police and an FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 and 420. No arrest has been made so far, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out