Man cuts himself to evade arrest, booked for attempted suicide

A man was booked for attempted suicide for cutting himself to evade arrest by Pune police in the early morning hours of Friday.

The man is identified as Billusingh Prabhusingh Taak (30), a resident of Dhangarvasti in Haveli. He is currently undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital for the wounds caused during his attack on self and the fall from a motorbike that he suffered while running from the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by police naik Amit Babasaheb Salunkhe of Lonikalbhor police station.

The parliament had passed the Mental Health Care Act in 2018 which states that “Notwithstanding anything contained in Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code any person who attempts to commit suicide shall be presumed, unless proved otherwise, to have severe stress and shall not be tried and punished under the said code.”

However, cases do get registered under Section 309 of IPC on multiple occasions. In fact, the use of hurting oneself to evade arrest is witnessed by police on multiple occasions.

The police had gone to arrest him after he was identified as a suspect in a case under Section 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house etc.,) Of the Indian Penal Code.

The crime detection team of Lonikalbhor police station had set a trap near his house to arrest him in the theft case around 5am on Friday.

The man realised the set-up and tried to flee from the police on a motorbike. However, he slipped and fell on the road along Urulidevachi Palkhi in Haveli. He fell near a field and started running in it. However, when he realised that the police were closing in, he used the knife in his possession and cut himself on his hands, neck, and stomach, according to the police.

The case was registered against him under Section 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Lonikalbhor police station.

While his relation to the Taak crime family of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar is not yet confirmed, this method of evading arrest is known to have been used by the criminals from Ramtekdi - Taak, Kalyani, and Dudhani families.