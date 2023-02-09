Man dies of electrocution in Pune as he comes in contact with feeder

The issue of uncovered feeder, open cables has once again come into focus as a 38-year-old multi axle truck driver was electrocuted on Thursday morning after he came in contact with an electric feeder of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in 9 BRD (Base Repair Depot) area on Ahmednagar road.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagwan Tulshiram Phultamkar (38) resident of Dattanagr in Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to Vimantal police, Phultamkar was associated with the transport agency. He was driving a truck loaded with oil boxes. It was loaded in Vapi MIDC in Gujarat and headed towards Wagholi to unload it, officials said.

Phultamkar arrived in Pune on Wednesday. After spending a day with family, he was headed to Wagholi on Thursday to unload his truck.

At around 8:15 am, when he was near Kendriya Vidyalaya, police suspect that he took a stop to urinate. At that time, he accidentally came in contact with a feeder and died due to electrocution

A security guard of a nearby housing society reported the incident to fire brigade officials. Immediately a team rushed to the spot, rescued Phultamkar and shifted him to the Sassoon General Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.

Subhash Jadhav, PMC fire officer said, “We got a call around 8:44 am and our team rushed to the spot. We found that the electric feeder of MSEDCL caught fire and the blaze had spread to the nearby space. Our team extinguished the flames and the situation was brought under control within an hour.’’

Jadhav further told that the victim received an electric shock and he was injured with severe burn injuries.

Many citizens in the past have complained about the open feeder unit of the MSEDCL as well as live cables laying unattended, and have claimed that after repetitive complaints no one was ready to look into this issue from power utility.

Mahesh Patil, a resident in the locality stated that this issue is not only related to this feeder. ‘‘There are many places across the city where MSEDCL officials should concentrate because many overhead wires, low hanging tension wires,open feeders were responsible for such mishaps. Concerned MSEDCL officials should look into this matter on an urgent basis.’’

An MSEDCL official, requesting anonymity said, ‘‘This particular feeder at 9 BRD area was completely covered.We don’t know why he opened the door. The electrical inspector will conduct detailed inspection and will submit his report. Accordingly, action will be taken whoever will found guilty in this case.’’

According to data shared by the MSEDCL, in 2022, 53 people have died due to electrocution and 29 were injured in Pune division. At least 36 animals also died in 2022 due to electrocution.