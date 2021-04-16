Man duped of 2.8 lakh in online fraud

A 44-year-old man from Pune was duped by a person who claimed to be interested in an online advertisement posted by the victim to sell an air cooler.

A complaint was lodged by Paresh Mathur (44), a resident of Mohammadwadi area of Pune.

Mathur posted an advertisement on Olx with an aim to sell an air cooler. A man called up Mathur around 10am on March 29 and showed interest in buying the appliance.

The man caller Mathur multiple times and agreed to buy the appliance before sending him a QR code for payment.

The caller asked Mathur to scan the QR code he had sent and complete the transaction. When Mathur lost money instead of receiving money, the caller told him that he will get a refund of the amount, according to the police.

The caller then sent multiple QR codes, and the complainant completed payment on them all. Through multiple transactions, the complainant lost ₹2,80,000, according to the police. The man did not show up to collect the cooler and stopped communicating with the complainant.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Kondhwa police station in the matter. Police inspector (crime) Shabbir Sayyed of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.