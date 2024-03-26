 Man dupes 55-year-old of ₹12 lakh on pretext of providing job in PMC - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man dupes 55-year-old of 12 lakh on pretext of providing job in PMC

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The accused, has been identified as Avinash Bapu Kambale from Kamgar Vasaht ,Yerawada, has been booked by the police on Sunday

A man hailing from the Yerawada area has been booked by the police for allegedly duping another man to the tune of 12 lakh under the guise of securing jobs to his children within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the complaint filed by Vijay Chand Bed (55) from Yerawada, in 2019 he came in contact with the accused through a common friend. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
As per the complaint filed by Vijay Chand Bed (55) from Yerawada, in 2019 he came in contact with the accused through a common friend. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, has been identified as Avinash Bapu Kambale from Kamgar Vasaht ,Yerawada, has been booked by the police on Sunday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Through deceptive tactics and false assurances, the accused managed to extract money from victims, said police.

As per the complaint filed by Vijay Chand Bed (55) from Yerawada, in 2019 he came in contact with the accused through a common friend.

Accused Kambale claimed that he is working in human resource department of PMC and lured Vijay that he has contacts in PMC . By using his network in PMC, he can easily get jobs for his son and daughter.

Through various meetings, accused convinced that he can help his son to get job as a supervisor at Parvati water station and her daughter at administration department. For this purpose, Vijay paid him 12 lakh.

Since then, accused avoided Vijay’s call. Soon after accused Avinash issued fake two joining letters for son and the daughter of Vijay.

A case has been registered at Yerwada police station under sections of 419,420, 465, 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Man dupes 55-year-old of 12 lakh on pretext of providing job in PMC
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On