Man dupes 55-year-old of 12 lakh on pretext of providing job in PMC

A man hailing from the Yerawada area has been booked by the police for allegedly duping another man to the tune of ₹12 lakh under the guise of securing jobs to his children within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). As per the complaint filed by Vijay Chand Bed (55) from Yerawada, in 2019 he came in contact with the accused through a common friend. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, has been identified as Avinash Bapu Kambale from Kamgar Vasaht ,Yerawada, has been booked by the police on Sunday.

Through deceptive tactics and false assurances, the accused managed to extract money from victims, said police.

Accused Kambale claimed that he is working in human resource department of PMC and lured Vijay that he has contacts in PMC . By using his network in PMC, he can easily get jobs for his son and daughter.

Through various meetings, accused convinced that he can help his son to get job as a supervisor at Parvati water station and her daughter at administration department. For this purpose, Vijay paid him ₹12 lakh.

Since then, accused avoided Vijay’s call. Soon after accused Avinash issued fake two joining letters for son and the daughter of Vijay.

A case has been registered at Yerwada police station under sections of 419,420, 465, 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).