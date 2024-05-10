 Man fires shot in air in Talegaon Dabhade, flees - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi
Man fires shot in air in Talegaon Dabhade, flees

ByHT Correspondent
May 10, 2024 10:26 PM IST

Unidentified man fired a shot into the air and fled when approached by police in Talegaon Dabhade. Case filed under IPC sections.

An unidentified man fired one round of shot into the air and fled when a policeman approached him over his suspicious behaviour at Maskarnis Colony in Talegaon Dabhade at around 11 pm on Thursday, said police officials.

Talegaon Dabhade police have filed a case under Sections 380, 455, 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per the complaint filed by sub-inspector Shyam Rajaram Shide, 57, while checking the progress of construction of his house, he noticed a masked man near a locked bungalow. When Shinde approached the accused, he failed to give satisfactory answers. Soon, the accused and his associates fled from the spot and to avoid police action, openly fired a shot in the air.

Talegaon Dabhade police have filed a case under Sections 380, 455, 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections.

