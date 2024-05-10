Man fires shot in air in Talegaon Dabhade, flees

An unidentified man fired one round of shot into the air and fled when a policeman approached him over his suspicious behaviour at Maskarnis Colony in Talegaon Dabhade at around 11 pm on Thursday, said police officials. Talegaon Dabhade police have filed a case under Sections 380, 455, 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the complaint filed by sub-inspector Shyam Rajaram Shide, 57, while checking the progress of construction of his house, he noticed a masked man near a locked bungalow. When Shinde approached the accused, he failed to give satisfactory answers. Soon, the accused and his associates fled from the spot and to avoid police action, openly fired a shot in the air.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Talegaon Dabhade police have filed a case under Sections 380, 455, 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections.