Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man from Karnataka held for housebreaking cases

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 11:45 PM IST

After receiving the alert, head constables Dnyaneshwar Chitte and Ganesh Shinde alerted senior officials and the accused was arrested in Karvenagar after laying a trap

The Warje-Malwadi police have arrested a criminal hailing from Karnataka for housebreaking and theft cases.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, screw drivers, cutters, and other items from his possession. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, screw drivers, cutters, and other items from his possession. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following a tip-off about a person travelling from Karnataka to Pune and committing house thefts in Warje-Malwadi area, the police nabbed 22-year-old Vyankatesh Ramesh Vyanki (22) of Gandhinagar, Chitradurga district of Karnataka state.

After receiving the alert, head constables Dnyaneshwar Chitte and Ganesh Shinde alerted senior officials and the accused was arrested in Karvenagar after laying a trap. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, screw drivers, cutters, and other items from his possession. The accused confessed to stealing the bike from Hadapsar area.

Vishwajeet Kinegade, senior inspector, Warje-Malwadi Police Station, said, “Accused targetted houses in Lonikand, Bavdhan, Ambegaon and other areas. He sold the stolen jewellery in Bengaluru.”

News / Cities / Pune / Man from Karnataka held for housebreaking cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On