Man from Karnataka held for housebreaking cases

The Warje-Malwadi police have arrested a criminal hailing from Karnataka for housebreaking and theft cases. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, screw drivers, cutters, and other items from his possession. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following a tip-off about a person travelling from Karnataka to Pune and committing house thefts in Warje-Malwadi area, the police nabbed 22-year-old Vyankatesh Ramesh Vyanki (22) of Gandhinagar, Chitradurga district of Karnataka state.

After receiving the alert, head constables Dnyaneshwar Chitte and Ganesh Shinde alerted senior officials and the accused was arrested in Karvenagar after laying a trap. The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, screw drivers, cutters, and other items from his possession. The accused confessed to stealing the bike from Hadapsar area.

Vishwajeet Kinegade, senior inspector, Warje-Malwadi Police Station, said, “Accused targetted houses in Lonikand, Bavdhan, Ambegaon and other areas. He sold the stolen jewellery in Bengaluru.”