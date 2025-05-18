Menu Explore
Man from Pimpri-Chinchwad duped of 7.22 lakh in online scam

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The incident was reported between April 27 and April 29, and a complaint was filed on Friday said police

A devotee from Pimpri-Chinchwad fell victim to cyber fraud, losing 7.22 lakh while attempting to book an air-conditioned room online at the Bhakt Niwas in Shegaon.

During the process, the accused duped the victim for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.22 lakh by asking him to transfer the money via multiple transactions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During the process, the accused duped the victim for 7.22 lakh by asking him to transfer the money via multiple transactions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between April 27 and April 29, and a complaint was filed on Friday said police.

The devotee, a resident of Dehu Road, seeking accommodation near the revered Shri Gajanan Maharaj Temple, in Shegaon in Buldhana district, searched online for booking options. He got the contact numbers of a man named Satish Sharma.

The victim called Sharma and followed the room booking process. During the process, the accused duped the victim for 7.22 lakh by asking him to transfer the money via multiple transactions.

The victim received no confirmation regarding his booking and filed a complaint with the Dehu Road police station.

