Man from Pimpri-Chinchwad duped of 7.22 lakh in online scam

A devotee from Pimpri-Chinchwad fell victim to cyber fraud, losing ₹7.22 lakh while attempting to book an air-conditioned room online at the Bhakt Niwas in Shegaon. During the process, the accused duped the victim for ₹ 7.22 lakh by asking him to transfer the money via multiple transactions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between April 27 and April 29, and a complaint was filed on Friday said police.

The devotee, a resident of Dehu Road, seeking accommodation near the revered Shri Gajanan Maharaj Temple, in Shegaon in Buldhana district, searched online for booking options. He got the contact numbers of a man named Satish Sharma.

The victim called Sharma and followed the room booking process. During the process, the accused duped the victim for ₹7.22 lakh by asking him to transfer the money via multiple transactions.

The victim received no confirmation regarding his booking and filed a complaint with the Dehu Road police station.