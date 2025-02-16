Man held for cheating woman of 35.25 lakh on pretext of marriage 

The Baner police have arrested Saish Vinod Jadhav, 25, a resident of Chembur in Mumbai, for defrauding a 29-year-old woman of ₹35.25 lakh after promising to marry her. The incident took place between April 2023 and February 15, 2024. Jadhav promised to marry her and later went on taking money from the woman for medical treatment of his brother and other family reasons. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim works at a software company and met Jadhav through a matrimony website where both have profiles.

Jadhav promised to marry her and later went on taking money from the woman for medical treatment of his brother and other family reasons.

The victim borrowed money from her friends and family and took out a loan to help him.

Police said he claimed that he belonged to a well-off family and worked with a prominent company in Mumbai.

Later, the woman realised that he was cheating her and approached the police who filed a complaint on February 15.