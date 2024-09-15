Man held for kidnap, murder of 3-year-old relative in Pune

The Ahmednagar police on September 7 arrested a man for kidnapping and murder of three-year-old old son of his brother-in-law over family disputes, police said. The accused confessed to his crime and the police recovered the body after a search operation covering 30 km of maize crop on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported at Naigaon in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar district on September 6.

Shrirampur police on Friday recovered the body of three-year-old Snehdeep Tribhuvan from a maize farm in Garaj village located at Vaijapur tehsil of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Later, the police arrested the accused identified as Rahul Bodhak, 32.

According to the police, Rahul’s wife left home after a dispute and moved to her brother-in-law’s home located at Naigaon. On September 5, the accused reached the brother-in-law’s house to bring her wife back but had a heated argument with him.

To settle a score with his brother-in-law, Rahul kidnapped the 3-year-old son of the former after luring him with chocolates and biscuits.

Dashaarth Chaudhary, inspector, Shrirampur Police Station, said, “After the attempt to poison the child on September 6 failed, the accused killed the minor by strangulation and left the body at the maize field.”

Police detained Rahul after the family filed a kidnapping and missing complaint on September 6.

The accused confessed to his crime and the police recovered the body after a search operation covering 30 km of maize crop on Friday.