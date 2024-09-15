Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for kidnap, murder of 3-year-old relative in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Sep 15, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The Ahmednagar police on September 7 arrested a man for kidnapping and murder of three-year-old old son of his brother-in-law over family disputes, police said

The Ahmednagar police on September 7 arrested a man for kidnapping and murder of three-year-old old son of his brother-in-law over family disputes, police said.

The accused confessed to his crime and the police recovered the body after a search operation covering 30 km of maize crop on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused confessed to his crime and the police recovered the body after a search operation covering 30 km of maize crop on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported at Naigaon in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar district on September 6.

Shrirampur police on Friday recovered the body of three-year-old Snehdeep Tribhuvan from a maize farm in Garaj village located at Vaijapur tehsil of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Later, the police arrested the accused identified as Rahul Bodhak, 32.

According to the police, Rahul’s wife left home after a dispute and moved to her brother-in-law’s home located at Naigaon. On September 5, the accused reached the brother-in-law’s house to bring her wife back but had a heated argument with him.

To settle a score with his brother-in-law, Rahul kidnapped the 3-year-old son of the former after luring him with chocolates and biscuits.

Dashaarth Chaudhary, inspector, Shrirampur Police Station, said, “After the attempt to poison the child on September 6 failed, the accused killed the minor by strangulation and left the body at the maize field.”

Police detained Rahul after the family filed a kidnapping and missing complaint on September 6.

The accused confessed to his crime and the police recovered the body after a search operation covering 30 km of maize crop on Friday.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On