Man held for sexually assaulting 3 minors in Pune’s Alandi area

The Alandi police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old man for sexually abusing three minors. The minors were being sexually abused since the last three months, said police. After the police complaint was registered, the accused has been arrested and produced in the court. Court has granted him police custody for four days, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Dasopant alias Swami Haribhau Udalkar alias Alandikar who was teaching various musical instruments to the students at a private warkari institute.

Police said, the institute trained the students for singing abhangs and plying various musical instruments.

While conducting music training sessions, the accused sexually abused three minor students in October-November last year. He allegedly sexually abused the minors repeatedly after that, said police.

When parents of the students came to know about sexual harassment they approached police station and registered formal complaint on Friday.

Sunil Godse, senior police inspector at Alandi police station, said, “After the police complaint was registered, the accused has been arrested and produced in the court. Court has granted him police custody for four days.’’

A case has been registered at Alandi police station under sections of 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 4, 5(f), 6, 8, 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act .