Man held for sexually harassing 9-year-old niece, mother
PUNE A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. A case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by the child’s grandmother.
The arrested man is the younger brother of the survivor child’s mother and the complainant is his mother.
The woman has claimed that on April 21, her son pulled down her 9-year-old granddaughter’s clothes and harassed her. She also complained that on April 26, he tugged at her hand and asked her to come to his bed after eating dinner, according to the complaint.
A case under Sections 354, 354(a), and 504 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7, 8, 9, and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 was registered at Nigdi police station.
Police sub inspector S More of Nigdi police station is investigating the case.
City markets abuzz with Eid charm
After two years of back-to-back lockdowns, this year Eid is all set to be a high-spirited affair. As the month-long Ramzan is nearing its end, the local markets in old Lucknow are abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers. The iconic market of Chowk, Alambagh and Aminabad are bustling with life once again but some out there still fear the reports of fourth wave. Our team visited old city, to view the reviving Eid charm this year.
Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology
All properties in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction are being surveyed using the state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. No property survey has ever been done in the city over the years till the present one. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, held a review meeting this week on the progress of the survey work. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology.
Two killed, three injured in collision between cars at Loni Kalbhor
PUNE Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday. The identity of the second man is being ascertained. The injured were identified as Anil Maruti Jadhav, 21, a resident of Pondhe village in Purandar, who was driving two men identified as Sunil Nilesh Shitkal, 18, and Sanket Balu Bhandalkar, 18, both residents of Kesnand in Wagholi, Pune.
Congress weighs options to strengthen party in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress appears to be working on three options to strengthen the party organisation in the state after it won just two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It remains to be seen whether the Congress high command works in accordance with the wishes of the party cadres and makes any noticeable change while weighing the options to gear up the party organisation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kharghar Turbhe Link Road will reduce travel time by 30 minutes
City and Industrial Development Corporation has decided to construct Kharghar Turbhe Link Road that will include a tunnel through the hills that separate the two regions. The road will reduce the travel time for motorists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to Kharghar by 30 minutes. The CIDCO board that approved the project has sent it to the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) for approval.
