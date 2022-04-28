Home / Cities / Pune News / Man held for sexually harassing 9-year-old niece, mother
pune news

Man held for sexually harassing 9-year-old niece, mother

PUNE A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother
A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for sexually harassing his niece and mother. A case against him was registered based on a complaint lodged by the child’s grandmother.

The arrested man is the younger brother of the survivor child’s mother and the complainant is his mother.

The woman has claimed that on April 21, her son pulled down her 9-year-old granddaughter’s clothes and harassed her. She also complained that on April 26, he tugged at her hand and asked her to come to his bed after eating dinner, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 354, 354(a), and 504 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7, 8, 9, and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 was registered at Nigdi police station.

Police sub inspector S More of Nigdi police station is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Shopping ahead of Eid in old Lucknow. (Suraj Kumar/HT)

    City markets abuzz with Eid charm

    After two years of back-to-back lockdowns, this year Eid is all set to be a high-spirited affair. As the month-long Ramzan is nearing its end, the local markets in old Lucknow are abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers. The iconic market of Chowk, Alambagh and Aminabad are bustling with life once again but some out there still fear the reports of fourth wave. Our team visited old city, to view the reviving Eid charm this year.

  • Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology. The first is terrestrial survey that entails going to the locations in mobile vans with light weight scanning systems on tripods while the other is using drones from the sky. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology

    All properties in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction are being surveyed using the state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. No property survey has ever been done in the city over the years till the present one. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, held a review meeting this week on the progress of the survey work. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology.

  • Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Two killed, three injured in collision between cars at Loni Kalbhor

    PUNE Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday. The identity of the second man is being ascertained. The injured were identified as Anil Maruti Jadhav, 21, a resident of Pondhe village in Purandar, who was driving two men identified as Sunil Nilesh Shitkal, 18, and Sanket Balu Bhandalkar, 18, both residents of Kesnand in Wagholi, Pune.

  • Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has discussed the options with senior state leaders, according to a senior party functionary. (FILE PHOTO)

    Congress weighs options to strengthen party in Uttar Pradesh

    The Congress appears to be working on three options to strengthen the party organisation in the state after it won just two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It remains to be seen whether the Congress high command works in accordance with the wishes of the party cadres and makes any noticeable change while weighing the options to gear up the party organisation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • The Kharghar Turbhe Link Road will reduce travel time by 30 minutes and the distance by 10km. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Kharghar Turbhe Link Road will reduce travel time by 30 minutes

    City and Industrial Development Corporation has decided to construct Kharghar Turbhe Link Road that will include a tunnel through the hills that separate the two regions. The road will reduce the travel time for motorists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to Kharghar by 30 minutes. The CIDCO board that approved the project has sent it to the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) for approval.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out