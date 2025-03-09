Man in BMW urinates at Pune traffic signal, indulges in obscene act when confronted

Two men in a BMW have been booked by the Pune city police on Saturday in a case related to urinating in public and engaging in obscene acts at a traffic signal in Yerawada on Saturday morning. When bystanders objected, he allegedly reacted with obscene gestures and reportedly masturbated before fleeing in the high-end car. (VIDEO GRAB)

The incident occurred around 7.30am at Shastrinagar Chowk when Gaurav Ahuja, one of the accused, stepped out of the vehicle that halted in the middle of the road, left its door open and began urinating on the road divider.

When bystanders objected, he allegedly reacted with obscene gestures and reportedly masturbated before fleeing in the high-end car. His co-passenger, Bhagyesh Oswal, was seen holding a beer bottle.

While Oswal was later detained by the police and sent for medical examination, Ahuja is on the run. Teams from the crime branch and the local police station are deployed to nab the accused.

However, by evening, Ahuja, through a video post, admitted his wrongdoings and issued a public apology. He promised to surrender before the police in the next few hours. Later, the Karad police detained Ahuja.

Meanwhile, viral videos recorded by locals captured the incident. Some witnesses claimed that the same car returned to the spot a short while later.

Himmat Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), said, “After reviewing CCTV footages, we have identified the accused and formed teams to arrest them. Further details cannot be disclosed at this stage as it may hamper the investigation.”

A senior police officer said that Ahuja, a businessman running a restaurant and bar, has prior criminal record. He was booked in 2021 in a high-profile cricket betting racket. “We are verifying his past cases, but our immediate priority is to arrest him,” Jadhav said.

Local journalist Sunil Shirsat, who witnessed the incident, said, “The car suddenly halted at Shastrinagar Chowk, and one of its occupants got out and started urinating. I confronted him, considering that women were passing by, but he responded with arrogance, told me to take pictures, and then engaged in vulgar acts.” He also alleged that no police personnel were present at the chowk at the time.

Asked whether molestation charges would be added, Jadhav said, “If any woman files a complaint, we will invoke relevant sections.”

The incident has sparked outrage, with residents and political leaders demanding strict action. Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe condemned the act, stating, “Such behaviour is increasing across the state due to a mix of affluence and addiction. Parents often shield their children’s misdeeds. Society, families, the police, and the government must act firmly against such incidents.”

Yerawada Police Station has filed a case under Sections 270, 281, 285, and 89 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); Sections 110 and 112 of the Maharashtra Police Act, Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and Section 85 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.