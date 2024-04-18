Man injured in firing incident in Pune

A firing incident, the third in the city in the recent past, took place on Bhoomkar Road Chowk on Sinhagad Road area during the wee hours of Thursday when unidentified assailants opened fire at a person injuring him on the shoulder. Vijay Kumbhar, incharge, Sinhagad Police Station, said, preliminary probe reveals that the firing incident took place due to a petty reason. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the injured has been identified as Ganesh Gaikwad of Warje who was at Chaitanya Bar near Navale Bridge when the incident took place at 1 am. Ganesh asked for a matchstick to light a cigarette from one of the accused who was also at the bar. Soon, a dispute broke out between them, and the former was shot at by one of the accused.

Vijay Kumbhar, incharge, Sinhagad Police Station, said, “Preliminary probe reveals that the firing incident took place due to a petty reason.”

Meanwhile, two bike-borne assailants had attempted to shoot a builder at Wakdewadi area of Khadki on Tuesday, while an ex-serviceman was shot at by another ex-serviceman over business rivalry at Shewalwadi in Hadapsar on Wednesday.