Man involved in various house break-ins across Pune district arrested

The Pune crime branch unit 3 officials have arrested a 34-year-old criminal involved in various house break-ins across the city and adjoining districts, said officials on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Vasant Mohite (34) resident of Sangli. He was arrested from Mahatma Society road in Kothrud on Tuesday, said police.

A team helmed by Ramnath Pokale, deputy commissioner of police, and comprising Anita More, senior police inspector; Ajitkumar Patil, police sub inspector; Rahul Pawar, assistant police inspector and others nabbed Mohite after following his trail for the past few months.

After the arrest of Mohite, police solved eight theft cases including three from Kothurd and each one from Sinhgad Road, Alankar police chowki, Dattawadi police station, Khed police station and Pandharpur police station.

The police received a tip-off stating that Mohite and his accomplice Shikalgari will visit Dukkar Khind in attempt to rob. Acting on this, police arrested Mohite, however, his aide escaped. During investigation, police recovered 180 gms gold ornaments, 172 gms silver ornaments and two motorcycles worth of ₹10,05,320 from him.

Anita More, senior police inspector, said, “As of now, we have confirmed his involvement in eight theft cases from Pune, Pune rural and Solapur rural police jurisdiction.More cases will be confirmed during further investigation.”

“The accused has expertise in house break-ins at posh housing societies. He blends in perfectly with the common man and hence it was difficult to spot and arrest him,” added More