Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
Man kills alcoholic son in Phursungi

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:24 am IST

A 59-year-old man, Suresh Jamdade, was arrested for killing his alcoholic son, Prashant, during a fight at their home in Vadki.

A 59-year-old man was arrested by police for killing his alcoholic son, said officials.

The incident was reported on July 20 at around 9:30 pm at his residence in Kailas Nagar, Vadki.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Jamdade, a resident of Kailas Nagar in Vadki.

The complaint was filed by Manohar Doke, a 36-year-old auto rickshaw driver and resident of Phursungi.

According to Doke, on the day of the incident, his brother-in-law, Prashant Jamdade, 35, came home inebriated.

Prashant started abusing his mother, Sharda and father, Suresh. Later, he got into a verbal spat with his father.

During the fight, Suresh pushed Prashant to the ground, strangled him with a cloth towel, and then hit his head on the floor. Prashant was seriously injured and died on the spot.

Based on a complaint filed by the Doke, the police have registered a case against Suresh.

Police investigation revealed that both the deceased and the accused were working as labourers. The deceased’s mother is bedridden. Prashant’s drinking habits had created tension in the household.

Amol More, senior police inspector at Phursungi police station, said, “After the incident, Suresh called his son-in-law and told him about the incident. We have taken Suresh into custody.”

A case was filed at Phursungi police station on Monday under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

