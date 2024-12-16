Man kills another with LPG cylinder; held

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 23-year-old man for the murder of a 45-year-old during their liquor party at Dighi area. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Khandare of Charohli hailing from Washim district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between 7 pm on December 14 and 8.30 am on December 15 at the residence of deceased Santosh Shankar Khandare in Kalewadi.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Khandare of Charohli hailing from Washim district.

According to the police, the duo labourers organised a liquor party at the residence of Santosh on Saturday night. However, following a heated argument between the two, Ganesh attacked Santosh with an empty LPG cylinder and the latter succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Sunday.

The victim died due to severe injuries, said a Dighi police official.

As per the complaint filed by Bandri Vittahl Chavan, 35, a construction labourer, the Dighi police station have file a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).