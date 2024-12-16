Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man kills another with LPG cylinder; held

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 16, 2024 10:38 PM IST

The incident was reported between 7 pm on December 14 and 8.30 am on December 15 at the residence of deceased Santosh Shankar Khandare in Kalewadi

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 23-year-old man for the murder of a 45-year-old during their liquor party at Dighi area.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Khandare of Charohli hailing from Washim district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused has been identified as Ganesh Khandare of Charohli hailing from Washim district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between 7 pm on December 14 and 8.30 am on December 15 at the residence of deceased Santosh Shankar Khandare in Kalewadi.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Khandare of Charohli hailing from Washim district.

According to the police, the duo labourers organised a liquor party at the residence of Santosh on Saturday night. However, following a heated argument between the two, Ganesh attacked Santosh with an empty LPG cylinder and the latter succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Sunday.

The victim died due to severe injuries, said a Dighi police official.

As per the complaint filed by Bandri Vittahl Chavan, 35, a construction labourer, the Dighi police station have file a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On