Man kills brother-in-law under influence of alcohol 

Police booked a man for the murder of his brother-in-law under the influence of alcohol at Kamgar Wasahat in Nanoli. The incident was reported on Sunday night, and the deceased has been identified as Abhinand Niresa Daha (29). A team of Talegaon MIDC police rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation in this case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Accused Promod Kumar Jagansada (22), who hails from Bihar was booked by police on Monday. As per information, the accused and victim had dinner together, and after consuming alcohol, the duo were engaged in arguments over liquor bills. In a fit of rage, the accused hit the victim with a stone, who later died of head injuries.

On Monday morning, the police helpline got a call from a local and they were informed about the dead body. A team of Talegaon MIDC police rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation in this case. A case has been filed against the accused under BNS section 103 (1).