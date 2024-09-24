Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man kills brother-in-law under influence of alcohol 

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2024 05:24 AM IST

On Monday morning, the police helpline got a call from a local and they were informed about the dead body

Police booked a man for the murder of his brother-in-law under the influence of alcohol at Kamgar Wasahat in Nanoli. The incident was reported on Sunday night, and the deceased has been identified as Abhinand Niresa Daha (29). 

A team of Talegaon MIDC police rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation in this case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A team of Talegaon MIDC police rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation in this case. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Accused Promod Kumar Jagansada (22), who hails from Bihar was booked by police on Monday. As per information, the accused and victim had dinner together, and after consuming alcohol, the duo were engaged in arguments over liquor bills.  In a fit of rage, the accused hit the victim with a stone, who later died of head injuries. 

On Monday morning, the police helpline got a call from a local and they were informed about the dead body. A team of Talegaon MIDC police rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation in this case. A case has been filed against the accused under BNS section 103 (1). 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On