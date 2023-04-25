Home / Cities / Pune News / Man kills sister-in-law, injures stepbrother in Shirur

Man kills sister-in-law, injures stepbrother in Shirur

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 25, 2023 11:19 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Sunil Bendre, 28, while her husband, Sunil Balasaheb Bendre, 30, sustained serious injuries. The 25-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and attempted murder

Pune: A man killed his sister-in-law and injured stepbrother at Amble village in Shirur while they were sleeping on the terrace. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and the Pune rural police have registered a case against the suspect Anil Balasaheb Bendre who later died in a road accident.

When his father and other family members rushed to the spot, he fled and later died in an accident in which his motorcycle hit a car on Chaufula Road, said police officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the Pune rural police, the suspect’s father, Balasaheb Popat Bendre, filed a complaint against his son, alleging that Anil had suspicion that his brother, Sunil, had taken away his job. Sunil and his wife, Priyanka, were sleeping on their terrace when Anil attacked them with a dumbbell, knife, and other weapons, causing Priyanka’s death and leaving Sunil seriously injured.

When his father and other family members rushed to the spot, he fled and later died in an accident in which his motorcycle hit a car on Chaufula Road, said police officials.

According to the police, Priyanka was an IT engineer working in a multinational company and was to move to the United Kingdom (UK) with her husband in the first week of May to join her new job.

