Man kills wife under influence of alcohol

The incident was reported at Shivajiwadi at around 3:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jayashree Maruti Babanna (47). The accused Maruti Chandrappa Babanna is at large.

Police probe revealed that Babanna is an alcoholic and the couple, who hails from Latur, used to have frequent arguments over it. Two months ago, they came to the city to live with their son Balaji Babanna, who is working as a supervisor at a private company.

On Sunday at around 3 pm, when the accused came home under the influence of alcohol, an argument ensued between the couple. The accused allegedly hit her wife’s head with a heavy object and fled. One of the relatives who found Jayashree in a pool of blood alerted her son and she was rushed to a hospital where she died later due to injuries, said a police official.

Police have formed teams to nab the accused.

As per the complaint filed by Balaji, a case has been registered at MIDC Bhosari Police Station under Section 302 of the IPC on Sunday.