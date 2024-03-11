 Man kills wife under influence of alcohol - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Man kills wife under influence of alcohol

Man kills wife under influence of alcohol

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2024 05:26 AM IST

52-year-old man in Moshi area bludgeoned wife to death in an inebriated condition. Accused is at large, police investigating.

A 52-year-old man from Moshi area in an inebriated condition bludgeoned his wife to death using a heavy object.

The deceased has been identified as Jayashree Maruti Babanna (47). The accused Maruti Chandrappa Babanna is at large. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The deceased has been identified as Jayashree Maruti Babanna (47). The accused Maruti Chandrappa Babanna is at large. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at Shivajiwadi at around 3:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jayashree Maruti Babanna (47). The accused Maruti Chandrappa Babanna is at large.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police probe revealed that Babanna is an alcoholic and the couple, who hails from Latur, used to have frequent arguments over it. Two months ago, they came to the city to live with their son Balaji Babanna, who is working as a supervisor at a private company.

On Sunday at around 3 pm, when the accused came home under the influence of alcohol, an argument ensued between the couple. The accused allegedly hit her wife’s head with a heavy object and fled. One of the relatives who found Jayashree in a pool of blood alerted her son and she was rushed to a hospital where she died later due to injuries, said a police official.

Police have formed teams to nab the accused.

As per the complaint filed by Balaji, a case has been registered at MIDC Bhosari Police Station under Section 302 of the IPC on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On