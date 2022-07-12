Man kills woman in hotel room, arrested in Pune
PUNE A 30-year-old man has been arrested from Bhor for allegedly killing a woman inside a hotel room in Pune, following an argument, police said on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Sachin Raju Shinde (30), a resident of Nanded City, working in an event management company based in Pune.
The deceased was identified as Dipti Katmode (23), a resident of Santosh Nagar in Katraj, a senior police officer said.
Police said the duo were in a relationship for the past six months.
On Monday, the police received information that the body of a woman had been found in one of the rooms of a lodge on Pune – Satara road.
The police found that Shinde and the deceased had come to the hotel on Sunday evening, but the accused had left on the same day, the officer said. On Monday morning hotel cleaning staff found the woman lying in the washroom and immediately the hotel staffers called the police.
The police conducted raids and apprehended Shinde from Bhor. During interrogation, Shinde told the police that the woman was demanding money and forcing him to marry her.
Senior police inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station Jagganath Kalaskar told that earlier both were shifted to Pune from Parbhani for job purposes. During interrogation, it was revealed that Shide was forcing her to meet him frequently and also threatened to tell about their relationship to her husband.
On Sunday the duo met at a hotel, and at 8.30 pm he had a heated argument with her and slit her throat with a knife.
64 tree- fall incidents reported in 5 days in Pune district
At least 64 tree-fall incidents were reported in Pune district between July 6 and July 10, 2022, said fire brigade officials. A series of tree fall incidents were reported in which two cars were damaged. According to fire brigade officials, two cars parked on the road at Abhimanshree Society in Pashan when large trees were uprooted and fell on them. Teams from the Pashan fire station responded to the call and cleared the trees.
Mahindra museum builds On Brand and staff loyalty
Mumbai In 2013, former chief of staff to Anand Mahindra, Prochie Mukherji, came across a blog post by an American tourist in which he described his disappointment after a visit to Mani Bhavan on Laburnum Road. The Museum of Living History, which opens this morning at the Mahindra Towers at Worli, is a realisation of that vision. To Anand Mahindra, the museum celebrates the philosophy, DNA, core values, and the culture of the group.
Woman allegedly steals pvt info of husband for divorce case
A Pune-based property consultant has registered a complaint at Khadak police station against his wife, father-in-law and his company employees for allegedly stealing banking and other personal information from his office, to use it in a divorce case. According to Khadak police station officials, the complainant and the accused married in 2008 and have two kids. Rajesh Tatkare, inspector, Khadak police station, said, “We have registered a case under the Information Technology Act.”
Family planning among Muslims has increased over the years: SY Quraishi
Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi, said that family planning among Muslim have increased over the years. Another panellist, Rajashree Deshpande, professor, Department of Political Science at Savitribai Phule Pune University, said that caste census will not help completely, but only to a certain extent to challenge the fossilised understanding of caste. “Collecting caste data will make caste reality more transparent,” said Deshpande.
PCB electric crematorium dead since April, firewood cremation challenging in monsoon
The work of repair and replacement of the Pune Cantonment Board's (PCB's) electric crematorium has been the worst hit due to lack of government funds since the past three years. In April, a blast ripped apart the crematorium, also causing its chimney to collapse. Currently, only the traditional system of lighting the funeral pyre is operational although demand for electric cremation is higher during the monsoon season.
