Man posing as cop arrested

Pune: The city police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man from Satara district who carried fake identity documents and posed as cop, said police. The accused has been identified as Omkar Vilas Dharmadhikari. Pune police arrest 32-year-old man from Satara district who carried fake identity documents and posed as cop. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, complainant Sagar Padale posted at Vishrambaug police station was deputed at Tilak Chowk along with his colleagues, including Sudhir Sonawane and Tejaswi Patil. Padale signalled the driver of a car with tinted glass to stop at around 8:30 pm on April 11. The car driver came out of the vehicle and threatened the traffic police claiming that he is a police official from Satara.

The accused produced an identity card that turned to be fake and got into a verbal argument with the traffic police. After confirming from Satara police counterpart about the accused’s identity, Dharmadhikari was arrested.

Investigation revealed that the accused carried history of similar fraudulent activities of duping people by posing as a police officer.

Vishrambaug police station has filed a case under Sections 170 and 419 of the IPC.