Man shot dead at his residence in Ghorpade Peth, four arrested

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at point blank range at his residence in Ghorpade Peth under Khadak police station during the wee hours on Monday, officials said. Within hours after the incident, police detained four persons connected with the crime. (HT PHOTO)

According to police officials, Anil Ramdev Sahu, a native of Darbhanga district in Bihar, was fired multiple bullets at around 2 am, following which he succumbed to injuries. The victim was shot dead at point-blank range by a lone assailant on his forehead at the door after which he escaped.

Within hours after the incident, police detained four persons. The accused arrested have been identified as Navnath Suresh Lodha (32), Rohit Sampat Komkar (33), Aman Deepak Pardeshi (29), all resident of Ghorpade Peth and Ganesh Ulhasrao Shinde, a resident of Dhankwadi.

Lodha is the prime accused in the case who shot the victim, said police.

Following the incident, the family members called the police. They rushed Anil to the hospital but he was proclaimed dead on arrival by the hospital doctors. His relative Ghurankumar Harideo Sahu (24), a resident of Shri Krishna Heights in Ghorpade Peth lodged the FIR in this regard.

The FIR stated a persons knocked four to five times on the door at around 2 am on Monday which woke up the family members up. When Ghurankumar opened the door, he found Lodha standing at the door who inquired where his cousin brother (Anil) was. He then asked Ghurankumar to call Anil. Ghurankumar went inside and told Anil, who had put headphones and was in the kitchen that a person was calling him outside.

While the complainant was drinking water, he saw his cousin Anil speaking to the person and further saw that Anil nodded his head in negative to a question by the said person. At that time, Lodha pulled out his gun, aimed at Anil’s forehead and pumped bullets into it leading to Anil’s death.

The accused person then fled on a two-wheeler where another associate was waiting for him down on the road, the FIR stated.

According to senior police officials, the deceased worked as an embroidery worker at one of the shops on Bhandarkar Road.

After the murder, additional commissioner Pravin Kumar Patil, deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Singh Gill (Zone I), senior police inspector Sunil Mane, and other officers from the Khadak police station visited the murder spot to assess the situation. Gill, when contacted, said that all angles regarding the murder are being probed.

“It seems to be either a personal or a monetary reason or it can be both. Preliminary information suggests there were monetary transactions between suspects and victim and this is what appears to have come to the fore,” Gill said.

“Lodha is the prime accused in the case who shot the victim. Earlier, he had demanded ₹5,000 from the deceased which he had refused. The other accused have helped Lodha in crime,” said Gill.

Lok Sabha MP and NCP leader Supriya Sule, meanwhile, said criminals are growing courageous to break into houses and open fire. “In Pune, a person was shot and killed inside his house. Crime is rampant in Pune, known as the city of education... Criminals are on the loose and they are committing crimes openly. On the one hand, the home department, which showed great readiness to arrest opposition party workers ahead of the ‘Shasan Apya Dari’ programme, has failed miserably to maintain law and order,” Sule posted on X (formerly Twitter).

