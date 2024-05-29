Man tries to kill person by ramming car into 2-wheeler 

PUNE: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Tuesday arrested an individual for allegedly being involved in an attempt to run over a man over relationship disputes. The accused allegedly tried to kill a person riding a scooter by ramming his car into the two-wheeler in the wee hours of Tuesday Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested individual for allegedly being involved in an attempt to hit car into two-wheeler and kill man over relationship disputes. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place at around 1 am at Yashwant Nagar in the Pimpri area after the accused found the victim was talking to the former’s girlfriend, they said. The accused has been identified as Sushil Kale. According to the Police, victim Nilesh Shinde was admitted to the hospital for further medical treatment.

“The accused then went there and allegedly rammed his car into the victim’s scooter,” the official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

“As the victim fell off the two-wheeler, the accused got out of his car and allegedly beat him up. The victim, who received injuries, was admitted to a hospital and was reported to be out of danger,” he said.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), the police said.