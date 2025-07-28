Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man, two daughters killed as truck hits motorcycle

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 06:24 am IST

According to police, deceased Omkar Acharya was returning home in the morning after picking up one of his daughters from a school when the incident occurred in Khandoba Nagar area

A 37-year-old man and his two minor daughters were killed after their motorcycle was knocked down by a truck in Baramati city in Pune district on Sunday, police said.

They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, deceased Omkar Acharya was returning home in the morning after picking up one of his daughters from a school when the incident occurred in Khandoba Nagar area.

“Acharya picked up his daughter Saee (10) from her school. He, Saee, and his other daughter Madhura (4) were returning home on the motorcycle when a dumper truck hit the bike from behind while attempting to overtake,” said a police officer.

The trio fell off the bike and sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said.

The truck driver has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

News / Cities / Pune / Man, two daughters killed as truck hits motorcycle
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On