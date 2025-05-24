Man walks into police station, confesses to killing woman

A 32-year-old man walked into Yavat Police Station on Friday and admitted that he has killed a woman in Hadapsar area, said police. After Misal’s confession that he had killed Anita Londhe, 28; police detained him and launched investigation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, accused Rahul Shivaji Misal of Raikar Mala in Yavat in Pune district hails from Malshiras in Solapur.

Sanjay Moghale, senior inspector, Hadapsar Police Station, said, “Daily wager Misal and Londhe have been living together at Shewalewadi Phata Manjari since last two years. Misal may have taken the extreme step over suspicion of her character. We found her body at their house.”

Police investigation found that Anita was the daughter of Rahul’s uncle.