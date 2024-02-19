Man who set himself on fire outside police station, dies

A 28-year-old man, who had set himself ablaze in front of the Wagholi police chowki lost his life due to burn injuries on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Rohidas Ashok Jadhav, a resident of Siddhi Apartment in Wagholi, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He took the extreme step allegedly due to the inaction of police on his complaint. According to police, there were disputes between housing society members over vehicle parking spots and other trivial issues. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on February 13 in front of the Wagholi police chowki. Immediately after the incident, Jadhav was rushed to the nearby hospital for further medical treatment. According to police, there were disputes between housing society members over vehicle parking spots and other trivial issues.

Considering the gravity of the situation, police personnel including API Ashok Ghegde, constable Kailas Ugle, and constable Mahendra Shinde have been suspended by ACP Manoj Patil.