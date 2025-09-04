Manache Ganpati to lead immersion procession this year as well

As always, the five Manache Ganpati will lead the Ganesh immersion procession this year as well, the Pune city police clarified on Wednesday. Authorities emphasised that no other Ganesh mandal will be permitted to start the immersion procession before the Manache Ganpati. Till the first Manacha Ganpati begins the immersion procession, no other Ganesh mandal will be allowed on the procession route.” (HT)

Commissioner of police (CP) Amitesh Kumar said, “As per tradition, the immersion procession will start with the Manache Ganpati. Till the first Manacha Ganpati begins the immersion procession, no other Ganesh mandal will be allowed on the procession route.”

While other Ganesh mandals can reach Puram Chowk, they will not be allowed on the main immersion procession route before the Manache Ganpati. Furthermore, the first Manacha Kasba Ganpati will reach Alka Chowk first, Kumar said.

This year, a controversy erupted earlier after some Ganesh mandals said that they would begin the immersion procession from Laxmi Road at 7 am, which is three hours before the procession is traditionally kickstarted by the five Manache Ganpati. Also, the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari and Akhil Mandai Ganesh mandals declared that they would begin the immersion procession soon after the Manache Ganpati due to a total lunar eclipse scheduled the day after Anant Chaturdashi. The Pune city police on Wednesday confirmed that the latest decision has been taken after discussions with all the Ganesh mandals.

Kumar said, “There were some differences of opinion among some of the Ganesh mandals but now, all the issues have been ironed out. About the Ganesh immersion procession, the decision has been unanimously taken by all the Manache, Mahatwache and other Ganesh mandals and we have put it in writing.”

As decided unanimously by all Ganesh mandals, the first Manacha Kasba Ganpati will reach Tilak statue, Mandai, at 9.15 am. After aarti etc., this mandal’s procession will reach Belbaug Chowk by 9.30 am and start the main immersion procession from Laxmi Road by 10.15 am. Thereafter, Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Tulshibaug Ganpati, and Kesriwada Ganpati will start their respective immersion processions by 10.30 am, 11 am, and 12 pm. All five Manache Ganpati are mandated to reach Laxmi Road by 12 pm. From 3.45 pm, Ganesh mandals coming from City Post Office Road and Shivaji Road can join the main immersion procession as per their queue numbers. The immersion procession of Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati mandal will begin by 4 pm from Belbaug Chowk. Thereafter, other Ganesh mandals from Laxmi Road and Shivaji Road will join the main procession by 5.30 pm. Post 5.30 pm, Jilbya Maruti Ganpati, Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari, and Akhil Mandai Ganpati will leave Belbaug Chowk by 7 pm.

The Pune city police on Wednesday decided that Ganesh mandals can either use DJs or dhol-taasha pathaks. No Ganesh mandal will be allowed to start the main immersion procession before 10.30 am on Tilak Road, Kumthekar Road, and Kelkar Road. To ensure smooth proceedings and maintain law and order, more than 9,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city on the immersion day. Security arrangements will include traffic diversions, crowd management, and monitoring through CCTV surveillance at key locations. To keep watch on the immersion procession and situation, DCP zone 2 will be stationed at Puram Chowk to monitor the situation. Over 8,000 police personnel, 1,000 home guards, two platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and Mobile Surveillance Vehicles will be deployed during the procession.