Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Maratha quota activist on way to Mumbai dies of heart attack

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 08:06 am IST

The activist, identified as Satish Deshmukh from Beed district, was part of the convoy accompanying Jarange for his protest in Mumbai

A 40-year-old activist, who was travelling with Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange and his supporters to Mumbai, died of a heart attack near Junnar in Pune district on Thursday, police said.

The activist, identified as Satish Deshmukh from Beed district, was part of the convoy accompanying Jarange for his protest in Mumbai, where the latter is scheduled to begin an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on August 29 to press for reservation.

“It is unfortunate that one of our colleagues passed away. Had the government been considerate of our demands, this situation would not have occurred,” said Jarange.

Jarange began his march towards Mumbai from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he stopped at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to pay tribute before resuming his journey with hundreds of supporters.

