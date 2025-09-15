Maratha quota GR will not affect OBC rights, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reiterated that the government resolution (GR) on the Maratha quota will not dilute the rights of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and assured that “bogus” claimants will not be allowed to avail benefits meant for them. On other issues, the CM admitted that recruitment of professors in state colleges had been delayed despite government approval to fill 80 percent of vacant posts. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking to reporters at College of Engineering Pune Technological University, Fadnavis accused the Opposition of indulging in “politics of extremes” and creating unnecessary fear. “The GR issued in connection with the Maratha quota is not going to affect the rights of OBCs. Not a single bogus person will be included in the OBC category. Bogus means those who are not OBCs. Such precaution has been taken in the GR,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s record, the chief minister said all major decisions for OBC welfare since 2014 were taken under the BJP-led administration. “We created a separate ministry for OBCs, launched new schemes, set up Maha Jyoti, and most importantly restored the 27 percent OBC quota that was lost under the previous government. That is why OBCs know who truly cares about their welfare,” he added.

On the ongoing rift between Marathas and OBCs, Fadnavis said, “The discord will not end unless leaders from both communities present the real facts before people. Only those with documented Kunbi records will be given certificates. No one will get them without proof. OBCs need not worry. But an atmosphere is being created that OBC reservation is gone, which is affecting the psyche of OBC students.”

Calling such politics harmful, Fadnavis remarked, “Even if some leaders try to politicize the issue, people will eventually understand the reality.”

On other issues, the CM admitted that recruitment of professors in state colleges had been delayed despite government approval to fill 80 percent of vacant posts. “The process faced procedural delays, but the necessary changes have now been made and the posts will be filled soon,” he said.

On the menace of loud DJ systems during festivals, Fadnavis said the administration was taking action against violators while also spreading awareness to discourage the practice.