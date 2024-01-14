Maratha workers to show strength in Pune ahead of Mumbai rally

Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil announced a show of strength in Pune (when??) before holding protest rallies in Mumbai. As the state government is likely bring some restrictions on Maratha stirs at Mumbai, the leaders want to put up a show of strength in Pune before leaving for Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

Jarange-Patil who was in the city on Saturday, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in a state on Friday. It was expected that the PM would speak on the Maratha reservation. But in both Nashik and Mumbai events, he did not speak a single word about the reservation issue.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Jarange Patil said, “Before going to Mumbai, Maratha workers do a show of strength in Pune.”

Sources said, “As the state government is likely bring some restrictions on Maratha stirs at Mumbai, the leaders want to put up a show of strength in Pune before leaving for Mumbai.”

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests in different parts of the state seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.