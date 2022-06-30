Marathwada gets excess rainfall in June; Maha reports 30% deficit
PUNE Marathwada, the drought-prone region of Maharashtra, is the only region showing an excess rainfall till the end of June this year while other areas are witnessing a deficit. From the delayed onset of monsoon this June to weak rainfall, Maharashtra has seen a gradual decrease in rainfall deficiency in June across all four subdivisions, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In the first week of June (from June 1 to 8) Marathwada reported 95% deficiency, while from June 23 to June 29 it has reported 9% excess rainfall, as per IMD. With Maharashtra reporting a 30 per cent rainfall deficit in June, there has been not much respite for farmers.
Pune district reported 90% rainfall deficiency from June 1 to June 8, and from June 23 to June 29 it reported 60% deficiency.
Though the southwest monsoon reached the southern tip of Maharashtra around June 10, a few days delay as compared to the normal dates. The monsoon quickly travelled to cover some parts of Maharashtra including Pune after that. However, the monsoon advancement was delayed to cover the entire state. According to the normal time, Maharashtra should be covered till June 15, but the delay resulted in covering the state by June 26.
However, both the enhanced activity of the monsoon did not bring sufficient rainfall to Maharashtra which was already dealing with scanty pre-monsoon rainfall.
KS Hosalikar, head of IMD Pune, said that over the month, the rainfall has varied in several parts of the state.
“Marathwada has shown some rainfall in excess by the end of the month as overall rainfall normal figures are comparatively less for the drought-prone region. Whereas, Konkan and Goa are still reporting deficit despite higher normal figures,” said Hosalikar.
Two enhanced rainfall activity was forecasted by IMD in June. The first one was from June 21 and the other was from June 27. However, both rainfall activities were limited to some areas in the state.
IMD officials noted that the lack of other weather systems was responsible for the limited rainfall activity in June.
“The Bay of Bengal side of the southwest monsoon has been weak due to which the monsoon rainfall has not been up to the mark in many parts of the State. Moreover, some regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha have continued to report thundery activity along with lightning,” said Hosalikar.
