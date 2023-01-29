Marriage registration doubles in 2022

PUNE As many as 14,484 couples have registered their marriage in Pune during 2022 which according to the administration is double the figure of 5,206 marriages registered in 2021. However, authorities claimed that the figure is less compared to the higher number of marriages taking place in the city.

The administration is of the view that most couples tend to be negligent about registration of their marriage and despite having children don’t bother to complete the legal formalities at the government marriage registration bureau. For marriage registration, it is mandatory for both husband and wife to remain present at the office in presence of the officials and witnesses.

Kalpana Baliwant, assistant health officer, said, “Residents who are married must make sure that they get their marriages registered so that they have valid legal documents which is essential for the lifetime. We are registering marriages at 15 regional ward offices and people must take advantage of the facility.”

Mauli Kale, who got married a few months ago, said, “PMC authorities must appoint customer care officers to guide couples who want to register as the process is confusing.”

An official said that most couples postpone their plans to register and also there is a need for more awareness on registration.

Despite the lapse of the deadline, marriage registration can be done, but the applicants have to pay additional fees for the delay, said officials of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) managing the marriage registration office.

The married couple has to apply for a copy of their registered marriage certificate either online or in-person in Pune by submitting details of their ceremony along with Form 16 to get it registered in government records.

According to the laid down procedures, the bride and groom can get married in front of the authorities in the presence of three witnesses if no objection is raised within a deadline of 30 days after submitting the notice and supporting documents to the marriage registration officer.

The office has also made arrangements to issue marriage certificates immediately at the sub-registrar office.

Separate marriage registrars have been appointed for three districts, namely Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs and Pune. The marriage registration process is crucial as it grants couple maintenance, inheritance and succession rights for children, etc. Marriage registration is important for processes such as joint loans and joint investments. The registration process also helps in the handling of passports, visas and other international formalities.