Massive fire at Nashik factory in Maharashtra

Published on Jan 01, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and senior officials are taking stock of the situation at present.

Fire at a poly films factory in Nashik, Maharashtra. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Massive fire broke out at a factory in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday, local channels and news agency ANI reported. Residents in the area heard a loud explosion and a huge plume of smoke was seen rising from the factory site.

The blaze erupted around 11am in a poly films factory in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and senior officials are taking stock of the situation at present. The cause of the fire is being determined.

Some reports claimed that a few workers may still be trapped inside the factory. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

There is no report of casualty so far. Further details are awaited.

