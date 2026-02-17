Edit Profile
    Massive fire destroys two warehouses in Pimple Gurav; short circuit suspected

    The fire broke out around noon in a cluster of storage units behind Chandrabhaga Lawns and rapidly engulfed both structures

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:50 AM IST
    By Nadeem Inamdar
    Two large warehouses in the Pimple Gurav area were destroyed in a major blaze on Monday afternoon, with preliminary reports pointing to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause, officials said.

    Flammable materials stored inside, including decorative items and plywood, fuelled the flames, reducing the warehouses to ashes within hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    The fire broke out around noon in a cluster of storage units behind Chandrabhaga Lawns and rapidly engulfed both structures. Flammable materials stored inside, including decorative items and plywood, fuelled the flames, reducing the warehouses to ashes within hours.

    Fire brigade teams from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) rushed to the spot with multiple tenders and brought the blaze under control before it spread to nearby establishments.

    No casualties were reported, though the extent of the losses is yet to be assessed. A technical probe will determine the exact cause.

    Thick smoke was visible from surrounding localities, briefly disrupting afternoon activity. Officials said the combustible stock intensified the fire, but swift action by firefighters prevented injuries.

    Commenting on the incident, PCMC chief fire officer Kiran B. Gawade, adding, “Our initial assessment points to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the fire, but a detailed technical investigation will confirm the exact reason. Fortunately, there have been no casualties, and we are currently assessing the extent of the losses.”

    News/Cities/Pune News/Massive Fire Destroys Two Warehouses In Pimple Gurav; Short Circuit Suspected
