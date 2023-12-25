Mattress manufacturing unit gutted in a fire near Daruwala Pul

A mattress manufacturing unit located in the neighbourhood of Daruwala Pul Masjid compound caught fire around 10.30 am on Monday. According to the fire brigade officials, the owner of the place informed that the cotton in the mattress caught fire due to a short circuit incident, and in no time, fire engulfed the entire area. Handcuffs - Handcuff

Immediately after the incident, the Central Fire Brigade unit with three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames within an hour.

“It took around an hour to control the flames and the loss is estimated to be around ₹2 lakh as the entire dry cotton, cloth rollings, and machinery was destroyed during the incident. There was no loss of any human life as we had pressed in three fire tenders and two water tankers into dousing the flames,” said station fire officer Pankaj Deshmukh of the Central Fire Brigade.