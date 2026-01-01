MCA voter list sparks allegations of favouritism

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has come under scrutiny after its final voter list for the upcoming elections showed a sharp jump in eligible members from 154 to 571, sparking allegations of political interference. Critics claim many new members, including relatives and associates of MCA chairperson and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, were added just before the polls to consolidate support for his re-election. Voting is scheduled for January 6. Allegations have surfaced that relatives and close associates of Pawar were added to consolidate support for his re-election. (HT FILE)

Voting is scheduled for January 6. Allegations have surfaced that relatives and close associates of Pawar were added to consolidate support for his re-election. The updated voter list, accessed by Hindustan Times on December 29, includes Pawar’s wife Kunti Pawar, his father-in-law Satish Magar, Revati Sadanand Sule (daughter of NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule), Subhash Gulave of Baramati Agro, former MLA Atul Benke, NCP-SP spokesperson Vikas Lawande, and others linked to political and influential families.

A cricket coach, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Though this may be legal, morally it is not correct. Many former Ranji players, such as Milind Gunjal, Santosh Jedhe, and Sanjay Kondhalkar, are not MCA members, while close relatives of the chairperson are on the list. Membership should be for cricket players and contributors, not family members.”

MCA officials rejected the allegations, stating that the process followed the association’s rules. “There is nothing illegal in this. Anyone with objections can approach the court,” an official said.

Membership denial to Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Thergaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, has also raised concerns. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar said, “We have all the facilities, including a ground, but without MCA membership, our players have to compete from other centres despite achieving success.” The academy has produced over 100 players, including India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Opposition voices within the cricketing fraternity allege that objections during scrutiny were ignored and claim the MCA is increasingly being used for political consolidation rather than as an autonomous sporting body. Sources allege several new members have links to political families, contractors, and others with no direct contribution to cricket administration.

MCA officials maintain that the voter list was prepared according to the association’s constitution and that elections will be conducted transparently. Observers warn, however, that continued political interference could undermine the credibility of cricket administration in Maharashtra.