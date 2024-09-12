Med centre to provide free tomotherapy tech facility to cancer patients

Pune: TGH-Onco-Life Cancer Centre (OLCC), Talegaon will offer free treatment to cancer patients under the state government-run Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), said officials. Medical centre at Talegaon will offer free treatment to cancer patients under the state government-run Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The medical centre has introduced AI-based tomotherapy system that enables real-time tracking and adjustments during radiation therapy sessions with higher precision by targeting cancer cells, minimising damage to healthy tissue, and ensuring patient comfort as compared to other methods.

In Pune district, there are 68 hospitals empanelled under MPJAY and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), including 53 private and 13 government establishments. The state government last year revamped MPJAY making the scheme universal and increased the medical treatment cover from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

The Talegaon centre will provide facility to individuals or families holding yellow, orange and white ration cards, said officials.

“We are devoted to making the latest cancer treatment available at affordable rates eliminating the need for patients to travel to metropolitan cities. We have started a dedicated outpatient department (OPD) and a chemotherapy ward integrated with state-of-the-art radiation technology and other facilities,” said Uday Deshmukh, founder-CEO, Onco-Life Hospitals.

Dr Preeti Patil, district coordinator of MPJAY, Pune, said, “There are ten hospitals and medical colleges in the district that provide treatment for cancer patients. This is the first time that an AI-based tomotherapy system is available in the state and free of cost under MPJAY.”