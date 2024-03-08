Medical fraternity upset over SC diktat on standardised treatment rates

The Association of Hospitals Pune (AHP) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have come out in strong protest against the Supreme Court’s recent orders. The Supreme Court (SC) last month directed the union health ministry to convene a meeting of its state counterparts to ensure notification of a standard rate across hospitals in the country within a month. The implementation of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates in case of failure on the part of the health ministry to come up with standardised rates will lead to closure of private healthcare facilities, officials said. The SC in the last week of February raised concerns over wide variation in treatment costs between government and private healthcare centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The SC in the last week of February raised concerns over wide variation in treatment costs between government and private healthcare centres. While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the SC strongly criticised the union health ministry’s failure to enforce the 14-year-old Clinical Establishment (Central Government) Rules which entail notification of a standard rate for various medical treatments and procedures, in keeping with the living standards of different regions.

Furthermore, the apex court asked the union health secretary to call a meeting of his state counterparts to ensure notification of a standard rate within a month. If the union government fails to find a solution, the petitioner’s plea to implement CGHS-prescribed standardised rates will be considered. However, the news has led to unrest within the medical fraternity in the city, with several discussions and meetings being conducted to discuss the further course of action.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital and chairman of the AHP, said that there have been several discussions after the news was received and a special meeting will be held this week to decide the further course of action. “The standardisation of rates is impossible considering the investment in private healthcare facilities. Forcing the CGHS rates will lead to the closure of hospitals, including corporate hospitals,” he said.

Dr Sale said that private practitioners decide their fees and that patients voluntarily approach them given the high-end facilities. “The standardisation of rates can be carried out by the government at government hospitals. We will approach the court and bring to its notice that the standardisation of rates is not possible and scientific study on the cost of procedures is not possible,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, former vice-president of the Maharashtra IMA and chairman of the Hospital Board of India (HBI), Pune chapter, said that a meeting was held on March 6 and that the hospitals’ side will be presented before the apex court. “In every state, the IMA doctors with other doctors’ associations will meet the respective health secretaries and submit to them the rates that are scientifically possible for procedures. All doctors’ associations have come together to raise the issue,” he said.

Dr Patil, further informed that small and medium size hospitals will be the first ones to close down if standardisation of rates takes place. “The patients will go to corporate hospitals if the treatment charges are the same at small and corporate hospitals. The CGHS rates are old and not financially viable and will lead to losses,” he said.