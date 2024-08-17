Medical professional, writer, activist, Dr Shantanu Abhyankar wore many hats

Dr Shantanu Sharad Abhyankar, a prominent medical professional and acclaimed writer, was a leading voice in the atheist movement. He authored numerous books on topics ranging from women’s health to scientific reasoning and atheism and was a trustee of the Prajna Pathshala Mandal in Wai and president of the Lokmanya Tilak Memorial Institute. Dr Shantanu Sharad Abhyankar was diagnosed with lung cancer two years back and was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in the city where he breathed his last on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

He was diagnosed with lung cancer two years back and was undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in the city where he breathed his last on Thursday.

Dr Parikshit Gogate, a friend of Dr Abhyankar, said, “He was a stage artist, writer, poet, doctor, and a great believer in rationalism. He has written several books and translated books of renowned international authors.”

“After he was diagnosed with a tumour, the doctor told him that he would live for three to four months, but he survived for over 25 months. During this period, he lived life fully and was never seen as sad or petrified,” said Dr Gogate.

He completed his MBBS from the BJ Medical College (BJMC), Pune, and later pursued a postgraduate degree in Obstetrics and Gynecology (MD Ob Gyn). He later established the ‘Modern Clinic’ in Wai, providing medical services to rural communities, bringing cutting-edge medical technology and techniques to needy patients from rural areas.

Dr Abhyankar authored numerous books on topics ranging from women’s health to scientific reasoning and atheism. Some of his notable works include— Pali Mili Gup Chilli, Doctor Teresa Ani Itar Valli, Aadhunik Vaidyakichi Shodhgatha, Sambhog Ka Sukhacha, Jaduyi Vastavya, Richard Dawkins, Mala Shastrajna Vhaychay, Baykat Purush Landoba, Doctoranna Bhetlelya Khumasdar Manasambaddal, and Garodarpanat Grahan Ka Palu Naye among others.

He recently released four more books: Aadhunik Vaidyakichi Shodhgatha, Shastrajna Aajichya Goshti, Dr. Cuteras, and Radhika Santvanmahe.

“He was an atheist, had a court marriage and even performed plays during his theatre days. During his daughter’s marriage, no cultural marriage rituals were performed. He was a versatile and multitalented person,” added Dr Gogate.

Dr Abhyankar was known for implementing advanced medical techniques in rural settings, innovating various medical and surgical procedures, and finding solutions to the unique challenges faced by communities.

Dr Bhooshan Shukla, another friend, said that Dr Abhyankar was a person with a strong spirit of scientific inquiry. He approached every experience, observation, and piece of information with a scientific mindset. He embraced anything that aligned with science and discarded those that did not stand the test of science.

“Dr Abhyankar was a humane person who understood the impact of fraudulent practices on people’s lives. As a doctor, he was also aware of how people could be taken advantage of due to their faith and trust,” he said.

In recognition of his outstanding work, the Maharashtra government awarded him the prestigious Dr Anandibai Joshi Gaurav Puraskar in 2007. He was the first secretary of the scientific committee in the National Association of Gynecologists and Obstetricians and served as the trustee of the Prajna Pathshala Mandal.

He also played a crucial role as the secretary of the Wai branch of the Maharashtra Marathi Sahitya Parishad.

Dr Abhyankar is survived by his father, Dr Sharad Abhyankar, mother Meeratai Abhyankar, wife Dr Rupali, son Dr Mohit, daughter Dr Ananya, and his granddaughter.