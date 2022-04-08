Medical seat fraud: 13 students cheated of ₹2.53 crore, accused booked
The Yerawada police have lodged an FIR against four-five agents who took ₹2.53 crore from 13 students by promising them admission to MBBS course at a reputed college in Nashik and cheated them.
A parent of a student of Ahmednagar district approached the police following which a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Chandrasekhar Deshmukh, Rajendra Kushwaha, Paras Sharma and their accomplices.
According to police, the agents had met the complainant in Vimannagar and Gangapur in Nashik. They took ₹30.72 lakh from him and promised that his son will get admission in the MBBS course at Vasantrao Pawar Medical College in Nashik in the management quota. Similarly, the agents had taken money from 12 others. Police station incharge Yunus Shaikh said that a case under IPC, including cheating, has been lodged against the accused and teams have been formed to nab them.
During the last week of March, the Sinhgad police arrested college admission agents Mahendra Bediya Dharmanath (31) and Karan Gaurav Ravindranath Sinha (31) for cheating a parent of ₹90 lakh. According to the FIR lodged against them by the complainant, the student’s father, the accused promised to give admission to his daughter in a reputed medical college. The crime took place on March 23 on the campus of the medical educational institution where a seat was promised. Police sub-inspector Amol Kale is investigating the case.
-
Maharashtra’s revenue collection drops by ₹45K crore in FY 2021-22
Mumbai: The state revenue generation in the financial year 2021-22 stood at ₹3.17 lakh crore -- a shortfall of around ₹45,000 crore -- against the estimated revenue of ₹3.62 lakh crore. During the presentation of the state budget on March 11, the state revised its estimated revenue receipts for FY 21-22 to ₹3.62 lakh crore from ₹3.69 lakh crore citing the third wave-induced lockdown.
-
Man runs cylinder godown at his residential backyard, arrested
The chief minister's flying squad arrested a 34-year-old man, who operated a godown for storing commercial gas cylinders in the backyard of Yadav's residence at Wazirabad in Sector-52, and seized 425 cylinders from the godown, said police on Friday. Officials said they are investigating if Yadav was using domestic LPG cylinders to refill the commercial cylinders inside the godown. Officials said Yadav had an agreement with a government oil company to supply cylinders to customers.
-
Probe reasons for delayed FIRs in power theft cases before taking action: UP JEs’ body
The UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Junior Engineers' Sangathan, a body representing power sector junior engineers in the state, has sharply reacted to the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission's (UPERC) directions for action against 1,882 engineers for delaying lodging of first information reports (FIRs) in power theft cases. Sangathan's central patron Satnam Singh also gave some specific examples to substantiate his claim. It is alleged that engineers often delay lodging FIRs deliberately to indulge in bargaining with the accused consumers.
-
Pune youth duped of ₹17.26 lakh under the pretext of escort service role
The Dattawadi police have registered an FIR against unknown fraudsters who cheated a 27-year-old youth of ₹17.26 lakh under the pretext of providing him with a 'playboy' role through Indian escort services. The accused had promised that the victim will be paid ₹3,000 per hour. The victim told his family members that he was investing money in share market. He kept on transferring money into the accounts shared by the cheaters.
-
Lone SSS MLA may become associate member of NCP
Mumbai Devendra Bhuyar, the lone MLA of Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, who defeated the then agriculture minister Anil Bonde in the last Assembly elections, has decided to become an associate member of the ruling NCP in the state Assembly. Shetti met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and requested him to remove his name from the list of 12 names recommended by the state government to be appointed as MLCs.
