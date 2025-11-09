Member of Nilesh Ghaywal gang arrested by Pune Police

The Anti-Extortion Unit 1 of Pune City Police has arrested a key member of the Nilesh Ghaywal gang who was involved in the Kothrud firing case. The arrest was made on Friday at Titwala in Kalyan. He was wanted in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at the Kothrud police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Jayesh Krushna Wagh, 36, resident of Kelewadi. He was wanted in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at the Kothrud police station.

According to officials, the accused had been absconding for several days following a case filed against him under sections 109, 351, 352, 189, 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act, and later MCOCA was invoked against him related to the Kothrud case.

Police said Wagh is associated with the Ghaywal gang, which is involved in several cases of extortion, assault, and criminal intimidation in Pune and surrounding areas.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members and activities linked to the gang.

Meanwhile, Ahilyanagar police have confirmed the involvement of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal in a serious crime registered at the Jamkhed Police Station on 24 August 2025, related to an armed attack and attempted murder on the family members of Sunil Salave in Nannaj village.

According to officials, the case was filed after the accused persons attacked local resident Salave and his family members using firearms and other weapons. The assault was reportedly carried out to create terror in the area and to settle personal scores.

During the investigation, police established that Ghaywal, a known criminal from Sonegaon in Taluka Jamkhed, played a direct role in planning and executing the attack. His involvement came to light following fresh evidence and witness statements.

Police officials from Ahilyanagar police said Ghaywal and his associate Rushi Gaikwad hatched a plan and made a brutal attack through their gang members on Salave and his family members; accordingly, they were booked.

A total of twelve known and two unknown individuals were booked in this case, and to date, police have arrested nine accused in this case, and the search for the others is underway.