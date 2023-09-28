MEMS to deploy 41 ambulances for Ganesh Visarjan

PUNE This year, MEMS ambulances in the Pune district have catered to 149 Patients during the Ganesh festival till September 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

To manage potential emergencies during the Ganesh visarjan procession, the 108 Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) deployed 41 ambulances in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The ambulance is equipped with Advance Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) and will take patients from the scene of the event to the nearest healthcare facility, according to officials.

The Ganesh immersion procession will draw devotees and visitors from all over the world to witness a cultural spectacle. Keeping this in mind, proactive steps are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone during this auspicious occasion, said the officials.

Dr Priyank Jawale, district manager Pune 108 MEMS, said the first responder training for volunteers and bike ambulance staff has been given.

“We have recognised the unique challenges posed by crowded areas during the Ganesh immersion procession. The specially trained individuals are equipped with first aid kits, enabling them to respond swiftly to medical emergencies at the incident site,” he said.

These bike ambulance staff will be strategically positioned to navigate through crowded streets and provide immediate assistance to victims in need.

For visarjan-day preparedness, MEMS Pune has been in coordination with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Department of Public Health, Disaster Management Department, Police Department, Fire Department and all major Ganesh Mandals and Dhol Pathaks for essential and effective deployment of MEMS ambulances across all areas in Pune.

This year, MEMS ambulances in the Pune district have catered to 149 Patients during the Ganesh festival till September 25.

