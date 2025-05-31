Men should also take HPV vaccine: Experts

Health experts said that males can spread human papillomavirus (HPV) to their female partners and are also at risk. While HPV is often associated with cervical cancer in women, it also causes several serious diseases in men, including penile cancer, anal cancer, and oropharyngeal cancer as well as genital warts. With peak HPV infection occurring between ages 15 to 25, early awareness and timely preventive action are essential. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Panel of medical specialists took part in discussion on public health implications of HPV at the “Conquer HPV & Cancer Conclave 2025” organised by the Serum Institute of India (SII). They advised routine screening tests to detect HPV-related disease early in girls. With peak HPV infection occurring between ages 15 to 25, early awareness and timely preventive action are essential.

“Through these conclaves held across the country, we aim to increase understanding of HPV and its link to cervical and other cancers,” said Parag Deshmukh, executive director, SII.

Experts said vaccinating boys and girls at young age can help strengthen their immune systems before they are exposed to the HPV virus.