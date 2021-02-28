IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud

The Kothrud police have booked a 14-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law for the murder of a 33-year-old inmate inside the campus of an institute for the mentally challenged
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST

The Kothrud police have booked a 14-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law for the murder of a 33-year-old inmate inside the campus of an institute for the mentally challenged.

The incident took place on Friday when the 14-year-old physically lifted the victim and threw her down from the second floor of the institute’s building. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the institute for mentally challenged women and girls in Kothrud at around 4:45 pm on Friday.

The police detected the case based on the CCTV footage in the building.

The investigating officer said, “The deceased was pushed off the second floor by a 14-year-old teen girl who had been admitted to the centre, a few days ago. The victim was walking on the ramp when the teen came from behind and pushed her. The woman was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital. We have registered a murder case but have not arrested the accused as she is also mentally unstable.”

Three years ago in March 2018, a mentally ill man killed his 55-year-old mother with a gas cylinder while the two were in a domestic argument; the son hurled a metal gas cylinder in their house at his mother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

City has 20.38 TMC water stock until monsoon

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The water stock in four dams Khadakwasla, Temghar, Varasgaon and Temghar is currently standing at 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC receives objections to road widening from old city areas

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has registered maximum objections from the old city areas on the proposed widening of city roads from six to nine metres
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Kothrud police have booked a 14-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law for the murder of a 33-year-old inmate inside the campus of an institute for the mentally challenged
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Three arrested in case involving leak of army recruitment paper

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Indian Army and Pune police Crime Branch Unit IV in a joint operation arrested three persons in case involving the leak of army recruitment exam paper at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre (BEG&C), Khadki on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Army cancels all-India common entrance test for soldiers after paper-leak incident

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Indian Army has cancelled pan India common entrance exam (general duty test) for soldiers in the wake of the detection of a paper-leak related to the exam which was to be held on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

NCL scholar’s murder: Needle of suspicion points police to friend who met Pandit on dating app

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The investigation into the brutal murder of Sudarshan alias Balya Baburao Pandit, a 30-year-old PhD student at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pashan is pointing a needle of suspicion towards a friend of his with whom he met over a dating app
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 infection, in Bhiwandi. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman to test for Covid-19 infection, in Bhiwandi. (HT FILE)
pune news

Pune schools, colleges to remain shut till March 14 amid soaring Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The announcement comes a day after the lockdown in Maharashtra’s Amravati district was extended for another week till March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

NCL research fellow’s body found, throat slit in Pune

By Yogesh Joshi and Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The police have recovered body of a research fellow at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) located at Pashan in Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Large blaze destroys vehicles seized by Deccan police station

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
As many as five two-wheelers seized by the local police during various operations and kept in the compound of the Deccan traffic division at Jangli Maharaj (JM) road were gutted in a major fire incident that took place on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Despite Bhama Askhed completion, tankers in full swing in eastern Pune

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received additional water from Bhama Askhed dam for the eastern parts of the city but the overall tanker numbers are the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune sessions court rejects anticipatory bail application of Wadgaon Maval JMFC in bribery case

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar has rejected the bail application of Wadgaon Maval Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Archana Jatkar filed under Section 438 of CrPC in connection with a case lodged against her at Dehu road police station by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under sections 7A and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Grocery store owner booked for duplicating masala

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
The Sinhagad police have booked a grocery store for selling fake spices in the name of Suhana Masala company
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurav’s efforts to clean the Indrayani river ghat in Alandi as an engineering student won him huge praise in the area. (HT PHOTO)
Gurav’s efforts to clean the Indrayani river ghat in Alandi as an engineering student won him huge praise in the area. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Software engineer on a plogging mission to clean Pune

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Initially, Gurav and his friends blamed the local body and government for all these actions, but he personally felt it was the moral duty of citizens including him to follow cleanliness norms and keep the city clean
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IISER to train Science, Maths teachers from four states

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 AM IST
After the success of training around 50,000 teachers from across Maharashtra in subjects like Science and Mathematics, the Indrani Balan Science Activity Centre (SAC) at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is now planning to expand its program to four more states this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to RTI activist and president of Sajag Nagrik Manch Vivek Velankar, the rise in the prices of fuel for aeroplanes are less than the prices at which commoners are purchasing fuel. (REUTERS)
According to RTI activist and president of Sajag Nagrik Manch Vivek Velankar, the rise in the prices of fuel for aeroplanes are less than the prices at which commoners are purchasing fuel. (REUTERS)
pune news

Fuel prices rise again after a three-day interval in Pune

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:18 PM IST
With the rate of fuel continuously increasing, the transporters have threatened to increase their rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac