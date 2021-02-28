Mentally challenged woman pushed to death by juvenile in Kothrud

The Kothrud police have booked a 14-year-old juvenile in conflict with the law for the murder of a 33-year-old inmate inside the campus of an institute for the mentally challenged.

The incident took place on Friday when the 14-year-old physically lifted the victim and threw her down from the second floor of the institute’s building. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the institute for mentally challenged women and girls in Kothrud at around 4:45 pm on Friday.

The police detected the case based on the CCTV footage in the building.

The investigating officer said, “The deceased was pushed off the second floor by a 14-year-old teen girl who had been admitted to the centre, a few days ago. The victim was walking on the ramp when the teen came from behind and pushed her. The woman was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital. We have registered a murder case but have not arrested the accused as she is also mentally unstable.”

Three years ago in March 2018, a mentally ill man killed his 55-year-old mother with a gas cylinder while the two were in a domestic argument; the son hurled a metal gas cylinder in their house at his mother.