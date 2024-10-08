Mentally disturbed man locks self, rescued by firefighters 

The Fire brigade on Tuesday rescued a man from Maharshinagar, who had locked himself inside his home and released cooking gas in the kitchen. As per reports, the man is mentally unstable and considering the hazardous situation, two fire brigade vehicles from the fire brigade headquarters and the Gangadham Fire Station were dispatched to the scene. Simultaneously, using a spreader and other tools, firefighters forced open the door to enter the house. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Upon arrival, firefighters gathered information and discovered that the man was a resident on the second floor of a three-story building. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the firefighters set up safety nets below and some ascended to the rooftop to assess the situation.

Simultaneously, using a spreader and other tools, firefighters forced open the door to enter the house. The man initially resisted their entry, but the firefighters quickly turned off the gas stove, removed the gas cylinder, and thus eliminated a significant danger. They attempted to communicate with him, but he was not in a receptive state. With the assistance of the police, the firefighters evacuated the man using ropes, successfully averting a potential disaster. The entire operation was completed within about an hour, and the man was handed over to the police and his family.